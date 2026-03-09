You’re holding the vision. You’re doing the work. You’re saying the affirmations, making the moves, and showing up every single day.

And the money still isn’t flowing the way it should be.

If that hits close to home, I want you to know something: it’s not because you’re not trying hard enough.

It’s not because abundance isn’t available to you.

More often than not, the block isn’t practical or tactical.

It’s something energetic.

And until you can see it clearly, it’s almost impossible to shift it.

That’s exactly why I created this.

The Abundance Block Reading is a full divination session using tarot, shufflemancy, numerology, runes, and meditation to get a complete picture of what’s standing between you and the financial flow you’ve been calling in.

This is a targeted, solution-focused look at your specific energetic relationship with abundance so you can stop guessing and start shifting.

At checkout, you’ll share three abundance related questions, and I’ll use the full divination suite to give you the clearest, most specific reading I can deliver.

Here’s the part I need you to pay attention to: Only a limited number of spots are available for this offering. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

If you’ve been feeling the frustration of working hard and watching the flow stay stuck, this reading was made for you.

CLAIM YOUR SPOT HERE

The money you’ve been calling in is looking for a way to reach you.

Let’s clear the path.

✨💫⭐️