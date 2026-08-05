Notice how it feels to think about something which is already settled, like a trip you’ve booked. There’s no ache in it. You already have it. You expect it, and your body and mind are calm about it.

Now, notice how thinking about the life you want feels. That ache of desire or yearning for something you do not already have is the difference between hoping and expecting.

The Law of Assumption, taught by Neville Goddard, says that that difference between these two states of being is the entire mechanism that makes manifestation effective or makes it fall flat.

What you expect, if it is felt as settled fact, is what your life will keep producing.

Neville Goddard’s method: Imagine one short scene from the life you want and feel it as already real, until you fully embody that settled feeling.

Feeling anything as real requires a calm body and a quiet mind. The thing is that most people can’t produce that mind awake, body asleep state on command.

But Hemi-Sync can do that for you.

It’s audio technology that was developed at the Monroe Institute over fifty years. Slightly different tones play in each ear, your brain resolves these tones to create other frequencies, and your brain follows this process into creating a deep state of relaxation in your body while your mind stays awake and clear. And it usually even happens on the first listen.

At the Living From the End workshop, I teach you the Law of Assumption methodology while you are inside that state of calm. We go over twelve guided practices over three days, live on Zoom. And you leave my class knowing how to expect your life on demand instead of hoping for it.

Registration closes tonight at midnight.

Reserve My Seat Now

Sending my love,

Demi