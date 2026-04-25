The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Jackson Houser's avatar
Jackson Houser
11h

A certified life coach. I am sincerely curious, and hope you will explain in a Note or Post. Perhaps you already have. Certified by whom? Based on what criteria? Are there multiple certifiers? What are the parameters for improvement?

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