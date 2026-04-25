When was the last time you sat with someone who was entirely focused on you?

Not giving you general advice. Not telling you what worked for them. Not half-listening while managing their own agenda. Someone whose entire attention for a full hour was on your situation, your purpose, and what is actually standing between you and the life you are here to live.

That is what a spiritual coaching session is.

I am a certified life coach and I work specifically with people who are done going in circles and ready to actually move.

In 60 minutes we go directly into what is happening for you. People consistently tell me afterward that they got more clarity in that one hour than from months of trying to figure it out alone.

That is because something shifts when the right questions get asked out loud by someone who can see what you are carrying.

I have a small number of spots left in April. After April I move to a waitlist.

$255 for 60 minutes. Book here:

Book My Session While They Last