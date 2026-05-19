Not giving you general advice. Not telling you what worked for them. Not half-listening while managing their own agenda. Someone whose entire attention for a full hour was on your situation, your purpose, and what is actually standing between you and the life you are here to live.

The people who reach out to me for coaching are not people who lack clarity about what they want. They can describe it in detail. They have thought about it more than almost anything else. What they cannot figure out is why they keep ending up back at the same place.

Understanding a block and moving through it are two different things. The first is information. The second requires someone who can sit in your specific situation with you, see what is actually happening, and help you move rather than just continuing to understand.

People consistently tell me they got more clarity in one session than from months of trying to figure it out alone. That is because something shifts when the right questions get asked out loud by someone who can see what you are carrying.

A few spots left this month. After this month, waitlist.

$255 for 60 minutes. Book here:

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