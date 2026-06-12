The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Jackson Houser's avatar
Jackson Houser
7h

I think I read "Descartes' Error" some while back, and was not wildly impressed. Perhaps I did not understand what I read. A similar dynamic is found in Mark Twain, for example in "Life On the Mississippi," where he tells of a riverboat pilot with perfect recall, and no sense of priority or proportion. A snag in the river, potentially fatal to the hull of the steamboat, received the same emphasis as another captain's shirt, or something. The same sort of character shows up in other Twain stories. Borges' "Funes the Memorious" is the same kind of character.

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