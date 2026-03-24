Most people assume their abundance block is something obvious like a money mindset, a fear of success, or something else they can identify. Sometimes that’s true.

But in my readings, the block is often something quieter.

It could be an old story about what you think you deserve. Maybe it’s a pattern of finishing things for everyone except yourself. It might be an energy drain you’ve been calling “being supportive.”

It’s something you’ve been carrying so long that it doesn’t even feel like a weight anymore. It just feels like it’s a part of who you are.

I’m opening 10 spots for the Abundance Block Reading this week. It’s $75.

You bring three abundance-focused questions at checkout.

I do a full divination reading focused specifically on what’s between you and the financial flow you’re working toward.

10 spots. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Book My $75 Session Now

The money you’ve been calling in is looking for a way to reach you.

Let’s clear the path.

✨💫⭐️