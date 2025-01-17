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PAST EDITIONS OF WHAT I'M WATCHING

We take a look at solitude, isolation, Alan Watts, Panpsychism, Integrated Information Theory, the Living Universe Hypothesis, the Gaia Hypothesis, the Anthropic Principle, Cosmic Evolution, and more….

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