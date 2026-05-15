Worth naming directly: People sometimes expect a reframe of their question and read it as criticism.

It is actually the most useful thing a reading can do from outside your position.

When you are navigating a problem, you frame the problem in terms of what you can see from where you are standing.

Which means the framing is shaped by the same proximity that is making the problem hard to solve.

The question you articulate is a product of the available information, which is limited by the position of the observer.

A reading sees the field from outside your position.

Sometimes the most useful thing it does is reframe the question.

Not because your question was wrong exactly, but because the thing you actually need to know is adjacent to the thing you asked.

Slightly left. Or underneath it.

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