That question is worth sitting with for a moment before you keep scrolling.

What got resolved in April and what is still left unfinished? What shifted for you this month and what is still asking for your attention? What are you carrying across the threshold into May that you would rather put down before you get there?

April has been a significant month energetically and I want to name the specific quality of it before it closes. The cards all month have been showing me people at genuine turning points. People who had been carrying something heavy for a long time and were finally ready to put it down. People who came through a rough patch and were starting to see what was waiting on the other side. People making a choice to show up for themselves, some of them for the first time in a long time.

That energy has been everywhere in April in a way that moved me more than I expected.

The transition between one month and the next is genuinely potent territory for a reading. The cards at this specific point can show you what the energy says to release before May begins, and what is already waiting for you on the other side of this transition. The intelligence you get from a reading right now is specific to this threshold in a way that will not be available next week.

Four days left. Limited spots at $50. Regular price is $144. These close when they fill or when April ends.

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