That is the question worth sitting with before you scroll past this.

Not in a dramatic sense. Practically. What decisions are being made with incomplete information because the question is still unanswered? What is the texture of the week when that thing is still unresolved versus when it is not?

A reading gives you specific answers to specific questions from outside your own distorted field of perception. That is what it costs to not get one: another week navigating without that.

A few spots are still open at $50. Regular price $144.

Book here:

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now