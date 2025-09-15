🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

Ready to join our constellation of curious minds exploring what others won't dare discuss?

Please like, share, and subscribe.

Your support fuels our full-time mission to illuminate hidden truths. Thank you for being part of this cosmic journey of discovery. 🌟

☕️ Buy me a coffee

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAST SENTENCES CONTESTS

WE’RE BRINGING IT BACK….

If you’re not one of the Starfire Codes OGs, there’s a game we used to play on here called Sentences I Never Thought I’d Hear Or Say….

The way the game used to work was that, once a month, I would send out a post with a compiled list of all of the wacky sentences I had either heard or said and people would use those sentences as writing prompts.

You can find the archive of the game here with all of the sentences and contributions linked. The stories were incredible, the sentences were hilarious, and overall, it was a great experience - we all had a ton of fun doing it.

Earlier today, I said something that would have qualified for Sentences and there was a resounding pang of nostalgia for the game and an urge to bring it back.

We can bring it back… but I think we’re going to do it a little differently this time….

BUT, I’m going to change how the game works….

THE NEW RULES:

The game is going to take place inside of THE SCROLL each week.

To find past issues of THE SCROLL, go here.

It will have its own section called THE SENTENCES GAME with an explanation of how it works and how to play with a link back to the originals for reference.

Inside that section, there will be a poll.

In the poll, you will be able to vote for the sentence you like best, find funniest… whichever one resonates most with you… go on and vote for it.

You will not be able to see who wrote the sentence.

That keeps it fair.

You’re voting on merit, not popularity.

The person whose sentence was chosen will receive a comped month of The Starfire Codes.

(If the winning sentence belonged to me, I’ll give the comp to the next runner up. That way, I can still play too.)

To submit a sentence, simply bring the sentence to my attention and tell me who wrote it.

To see examples of qualifying sentences, go here and look through the past submissions.

OPTIONAL: If you want to write a piece utilizing these sentences as prompts, bold the prompts within the piece and then tag me in the piece when you post it to Substack, and I will select pieces to feature with one winner named in the following issue of THE SCROLL under the header THE SENTENCES GAME.

The winners of the ongoing writing prompt contest will get a year of The Starfire Codes comped.

We have allowed fiction, poetry, music, and screenplays in the past - so whatever type of writing you like to do is fair game.

You do what you do, work at least one sentence in, bold it, tag me, and it will qualify. (If it’s audio/video, post the lyrics/transcript and bold the qualifying sentence(s).)

I think we need something fun and uplifting. I’m happy to bring this back!

Sending my love - and may the best sentences and pieces win!!

Your Personal Roadmap Through Life’s Biggest Questions

Stop second-guessing yourself. Get crystal clear guidance on the decisions keeping you up at night, whether it's love, career, or that crossroads you can't navigate alone.

Real answers. Total clarity.

Book your personal reading and finally move forward with confidence.

Book a personal reading