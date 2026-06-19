Here is something I see in almost every coaching intake. The person coming in has done the work. Real work. Years of it. They can describe their patterns with precision, trace them back to their origins, name the defenses they installed and roughly when. The intellectual map is comprehensive.

And they are all realizing they are in exactly the same place they were in three years ago.

The map is not the problem. The map is good. The problem is that the quest to understand the pattern became the whole destination, when it was just supposed to be the road you take to get there. The analysis that was supposed to move something became something that stands still instead.

What breaks through that ceiling is not more analysis. It is a different kind of presence in the room. Someone who is tracking the field, not the narrative. Who can see where the energy is actually going versus where the story says it is going. Who holds the view from outside the pattern that anyone inside of the pattern cannot readily see.

In a coaching session, we will get inside the actual configuration of your situation and learn how to move from within it.

🌟 I have one coaching appointment opening this cycle. Sixty minutes. $199. 🌟

Book My Coaching Session Now

Further Reading

Kalsched, D. (1996). The Inner World of Trauma: Archetypal Defenses of the Personal Spirit. Routledge.

Schore, A. N. (2003). Affect Dysregulation and Disorders of the Self. Norton.

van der Kolk, B. (2014). The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma. Viking.

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