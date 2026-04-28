Two days left in April.

I am opening a final small batch of $50 readings before the month closes. This is the last time this price will be available until I decide to open another discounted batch, which I do not do on a set schedule.

Regular price for a full divination reading is $144. These spots are $50.

Same reading, same depth, same honest look at your specific energy and what is most probable. The only difference is the price and the fact that these close when April does.

Book here:

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now

These close when they fill or when April ends, whichever comes first.