TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

Entering into a flow state will bring in improvements from the divine, but you have to learn to believe in yourself….

You are using coping mechanisms to make excuses for not taking action. You are being guided to be industrious about going deep into your healing. Doing your shadow work will help you to uncover why you are stuck and what is putting you into a mental space in which you are finding ways to cope instead of looking at the root causes behind what is holding you back and healing them so that you can move forward unencumbered.

Slowing down and spending time in nature will help you to remove any blockages you have to taking action. This in turn will grow your abundance. Cultivate partnerships that allow you to prioritize self-care, nourishment, tenderness, and rest.

If you are surrounded by people who keep your nervous system in a state of hypervigilance, distance yourself so that you can heal fully. Using your discernment and only choosing to connect with people who reciprocate on meeting your needs and you theirs will lead to the creation of generational wealth and legacy.

To get here, you may need to leave others behind and cultivate your own sovereignty. You will be making some final judgments about who will get to come with you into the next phase of your life and who will be left behind.

There might be a connection here that you are renewing or resurrecting with someone who feels like a soulmate to you, someone who brings out the playfulness and passion of your inner child without stifling your joy.

To get here, you will need to release any thought patterns that have been keeping you stuck or holding you back from celebrating an amazing commitment with someone who is in alignment with you.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill

Meditation

Inner Child Healing Meditation + Activation of Flow State

Numerology

98 - A Sign of Improvements

1224 - You Have Divine Favors

3775 - The Concept Of Self-Belief

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Cake - Never There

Cleveland Lounge - Drowning (AK1200 Remix)

Depeche Mode - It’s No Good

M|A|R|R|S - Pump Up The Volume

New Order - Blue Monday ‘88

Oingo Boingo - Weird Science

The Ranconteurs - Now That You’re Gone

Sly Fox - Let’s Go All The Way

The Smiths - Bigmouth Strikes Again

Talking Heads - Once In A Lifetime