TABLE OF CONTENTS

Channeled Messages

Preparing for the future will take learning and expansion as you come across various opportunities for growth….

When you are presented with a choice, you are being guided to choose your happiness. This will lead to the creation of the best, most aligned life possible for you.

Go beyond your limits. You are being cautioned that limiting yourself will not be beneficial for you. If others try to tell you to play it safe, that strategy will be contraindicated in this case.

If you play it safe, you will end up stuck in a loop. Stay present and aware and navigate your way out of any storms that arise and you will be fine. Some kind of energy in relationships keeps repeating itself here.

No matter how hopeful you start out, you end up back where you were wondering why this repetition keeps occurring. You are being guided to prepare to take a new direction, that doing so is going to unlock your happiness.

A new strategy helps you in actively devising a plan to shift your perspective, to persist, to remain defiant in the face of these cyclical challenges that keep presenting themselves so that you can finally break free from this energy.

When you are standing in your own sovereignty after a long time fighting for it, you are presented with a heartfelt offer that triggers rapid movement in the direction of your passions.

Coming at this from the mindset of a beginner in an energy that makes you feel like you’re a kid again, you quickly agree to pursue a commitment. This comes in as the universe looking to right a karmic wrong and leads to the accumulation of abundance with someone who is trustworthy and grounded.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Cure - Doing the Unstuck

The Doors - Five To One

Pig - No One Gets Out Of Her Alive

Meditation

Get Unstuck

Numerology

95 - Preparing For The Future

711 - Choose Happiness: Best Of Life

1481 - Go Beyond Your Limits: Limiting Yourself Is Not Beneficial To You

Oracle and Tarot Card

Runes

Shufflemancy

Big Wild - 6’s to 9’s

FKJ - Lying Together

Gorillaz - Andromeda

The Isley Brothers - Shout, Pts. 1 and 2

Nirvana - Come As You Are

Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still

t.A.T.u. - All The Things She Said

Van Halen - Jamie’s Cryin’

Van Halen - You Really Got Me

Wyclef Jean - We Trying To Stay Alive

