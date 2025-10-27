🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

A positive, well deserved surprise is on its way to you by the time summer is here….

This is a kept promise or a dream come true, something fated that you have manifested. Your life is going to change as a result of this, so it is time to be brave.

Reevaluate yourself, quiet your inner critic, and aim for happy endings. You are being guided to expand your social network at this time. Someone from the past is returning to your life for a time.

You will create something together. This could be a project, a home life, a family… something you are combining your energies to create together. You are being haunted by something from your past.

This person is acting as a guardian or protector toward you - this is someone who feels familiar to you who is helping to keep the darkness you’re feeling at bay. A black cat might have some significance here.

You are making a choice in love to open up to a new beginning after a long time of keeping yourself guarded and closed off. This leads to victory, clarity, and happiness after feeling like your life had completely imploded, like a heartache attached to some kind of codependent situation from the past would never go away.

The truth about a betrayal from the past which is now long over is bringing you clarity, wisdom, and a new sense of direction. You are ready to begin anew, armed with the truth.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Association - Never My Love

Meditation

How To Silence Your Inner Critic and Stop Being Mean To Yourself

Numerology

663 - Aim At Happy Endings: Evaluate Yourself

1161 - Expand Your Social Network

8267 - Quieting Your Inner Critic

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Ambrosia - How Much I Feel

Badger and Natasha Bedingfield - These Words

Beastie Boys - The Skills To Pay The Bills

I Wannabe - On Time Is Too Late

Massive Attack - Reflection

Mike Jones - Next To You

Music Instructor and Flying Steps - Supersonic (DJ Icey Remix)

Radiohead - Desert Island Disk

Simon and Garfunkel - The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy)

Violent Femmes - Kiss Off

