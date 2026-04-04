Something I keep seeing in the cards right now is this: People carrying burdens they’ve had for so long they’ve forgotten what it feels like to put them down.

Old relationships, old versions of themselves, old stories about what they deserve and what’s possible for them.

The energy this month is asking you to lay those down. And the cards are showing that when you do, something really good is waiting on the other side.

If you want consistent guidance through that kind of shift, that’s exactly what The Luminaries is for.

For $27 a month you get a personal one question tarot reading every single month, first access to every limited reading I open, and exclusive content in the member space. You’re never navigating the big shifts alone.

Your monthly one question readings are waiting for you here….

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The April reading prompt is open right now. If you join today, you can still submit your question for this month.

Demi

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