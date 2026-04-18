You have caught glimpses of it.

In a reading, in a quiet moment early in the morning before the noise starts, in a conversation that went somewhere unexpected. A version of your life that actually feels like it belongs to you. Where you are doing what you are here to do and it does not feel like performing or surviving. It just feels like yours.

You know it is real. You can feel it clearly enough to describe it.

The question that keeps people from landing there is almost never about knowing what it is. It is about something running underneath that keeps pulling them back to the familiar version. A story. A pattern. Something that has been there long enough to feel like truth.

That is the specific conversation spiritual coaching is built for.

I have worked with people who have done years of inner work, had dozens of readings, understood their blocks intellectually, and were still ending up back at the same place. The missing piece is almost always the same. Someone who can sit with them, see what is actually happening, and help them move through it instead of just understanding it.

That is what I do in my 60 minute sessions.

I am a certified life coach with spots available this month. After this month availability moves to a waitlist.

$255 for 60 minutes. Book here:

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