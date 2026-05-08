You have caught glimpses of it. In a reading, in a quiet moment before the noise starts, in a conversation that went somewhere unexpected. A version of your life that actually feels like it belongs to you. Where you are doing what you are here to do and it does not feel like performing or surviving. It just feels like yours.

The question that keeps people from landing there is almost never about knowing what it is. It is about something running underneath that keeps pulling them back to the familiar version. A story. A pattern. Something that has been there long enough to feel like truth.

Understanding a pattern and moving through it are two completely different things. The first is information. The second requires someone who can sit in your specific situation with you, see what is actually happening underneath the story you have been telling about it, and help you move rather than just continuing to understand without taking meaningful action.

That is what a 60 minute spiritual coaching session is built for.

I am a certified life coach. I have a few spots open this month. After this month, there will be a waitlist.

$255 for 60 minutes. Book here:

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