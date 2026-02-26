Yesterday’s readings sold out in under 3 hours. Based on the messages I received, I’m opening 6 more spots.

If the synchronicities in your life have been accelerating lately, there’s a reason.

Your spiritual practice isn’t random. The downloads, the shifts in your awareness, the way reality seems to be responding to you differently... you’re being prepared for something specific.

There’s work you came here to do that requires the exact level of consciousness you’re developing right now. The restlessness you feel is the gap between your expanded perception and actually stepping into that work.

I have 6 spots available for full tarot readings at $50.

These readings are for people who know they’re being prepared for something but need clarity on what that something actually is.

In your reading, we’ll look at:

What your expanded consciousness is specifically preparing you for

The work your soul came here to do that requires this level of perception

What’s blocking you from fully stepping into it

The immediate next moves that align you with your purpose

You’ll receive a complete reading within 72 hours.

Book Your $50 Reading Now

If you felt a “yes” in your body reading this, that’s confirmation. Your system already knows.

Sending my love,

Demi

P.S. If you missed out yesterday and you’re reading this now, this is your second chance.

✨💫⭐️