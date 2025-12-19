🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

Ready to join our constellation of curious minds exploring what others won't dare discuss?

Please like, share, and subscribe.

Your support fuels our full-time mission to illuminate hidden truths. Thank you for being part of this cosmic journey of discovery. 🌟

☕️ Buy me a coffee

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PAST EDITIONS OF THE SCROLL

THE SCROLL is a weekly free-form multimedia stream of consciousness digest of interesting, informative, educational, and otherwise amusing posts and conversations from across Substack and amongst Substack writers and readers, carefully curated by the author.

THE SCROLL exists to serve our community by creating an additional method for discovery and interaction. This whimsical and Lynchian collection of interesting exchanges is laid out with all the links and tags required for maximum readability in an effort to highlight some of the best conversations that are happening throughout our community.

Herein, you will also find a weekly roundup of some of the highlights of what the SFC team has been reading and watching… including many thoughtful, valuable, and intriguing perspectives that we could not otherwise post on other platforms.

You’ll also find a weekly recap of SFC posts, including meme drops, daily readings, The Perplexicon, and more!

We hope that you will not only find the information herein useful, educational, and amusing, but that you will also reach out to others in this community by liking, subscribing, and contributing to each other’s posts, Notes, and work in general.

When compiling the special thanks list for THE SCROLL, we err on the side of inclusion rather than exclusion in order to give everyone credit for whatever role they have played in furthering these conversations and to pay our thanks to this amazing community.

PLEASE NOTE: If your name appears in the special thanks list at the bottom of this post, it is because you have contributed to the content highlighted herein in some way, whether it was through direct contribution or through interaction with these posts by liking or restacking.

Sending our love and appreciation to all of you! Thank you for contributing to the conversation!

AMANITA VERIFY THAT….

CHANNELED MESSAGES

CONSCIOUSNESS IS NOT CONTAINED WITHIN THE BODY

YOUR PERSONAL ROADMAP THROUGH LIFE’S BIGGEST QUESTIONS

Stop second-guessing yourself. Get crystal clear guidance on the decisions keeping you up at night, whether it's love, career, or that crossroads you can't navigate alone.

Real answers. Total clarity.

Book your personal reading and finally move forward with confidence.

Book a personal reading

GLITCHES AND FIXES

GOT ANY OF THAT CROWDFUNDED OUTRAGE?

MEME DROPS

MEMELORDS, SHENANIGATORS, AND SCROLLARS… OH MY!!!

THE PERPLEXICON

The Perplexicon The Starfire Codes · August 10, 2024 Created by popular demand, THE PERPLEXICON is a glossary of all of the vocabulary words, portmanteautally amazeballs with awesomesauce and otherwise, that we have either acquired from others or concocted ourselves on The Starfire Codes, most notably within the SFC weekly series Read full story

PODCAST GUEST APPEARANCES

SAYINGS KIDS NOWADAYS WILL NEVER KNOW

SOUL GAZING

WHAT I’M READING

WHAT I’M WATCHING

Thealphamind-z1c. (2025). How Manipulators Control Your Mind. YouTube.

Thealphamind-z1c. (2025). Triggered? Do This. YouTube.

ARS_21. (2025). how to write uncommon punctuation marks demonstration. YouTube.

AudimaLabs. (2025). How did I even make a product from that prototype!!?? YouTube.

Ben Azadi. (2025). I Might Get Banned for Saying This About Cortisol & Insulin. YouTube.

Bill Barclay and Peyton Rutkowski. (2025). What Music Is | The Documentary. YouTube.

BilliSpeaks. (2023). Dad Countdown | BilliSpeaks. YouTube.

BilliSpeaks. (2025). Where. Is. Dad?! Mad. | BilliSpeaks. YouTube.

Bookofwisdom3. (2025). The Strange Truth About Spiritual Awakening. YouTube.

ChaseHughesOfficial. (2025). Stop Believing Guilt Makes You a Good Person! YouTube.

ChaseHughesOfficial. (2025). Welcome to the REAL World... Finally. YouTube.

ChaseHughesOfficial. (2025). Whose Rules Are You Still Obeying? YouTube.

Elazazzelle. (2025). Terence McKenna. YouTube.

ForgedFocus-Official. (2025). Your Dreams Require This Level of Effort. YouTube.

I Am Rey (Spirituality). (2025). God did not put you here to be good. (Break the rules). YouTube.

I Am Rey (Spirituality). (2025). You are about to make the biggest comeback of your life. YouTube.

Intothattime. (2025). If you see this... BLOW ON IT. YouTube.

Karinalbertovna. (2025). A single woman written by man and a single woman written by a woman. YouTube.

ManifestMeditateAffirm. (2025). Turn Into the Quantum Field With This Simple Dreaming Technique. YouTube.

MaryKutterMusic. (2025). The devil wore a lab coat. YouTube.

The Math Sorcerer. (2025). YOU ARE SO POWERFUL IT’S SCARY. YouTube.

MindofMatthew. (2008). I Will Derive! YouTube.

My Lunch Break. (2025). The Field Museum is From Another Timeline: 1. YouTube.

NDE Research Project. (2025). Robert Monroe On Addiction To Being Human, Then Tricked By Entity About ‘Home’ / Matrix Simulation. YouTube.

NevilleLancelotGoddardOfficial. (2025). Neville Goddard: Belief Magnet. YouTube.

No Carb Life. (2025). They Want to CONTROL What You Eat, Belinda Fettke Reveals Why. YouTube.

Null Parade. (2025). The Most Gen X Man in the World - Dos Equis Ad. YouTube.

Olivia.Unplugged. (2025). 10 Books That Rewired My Brain. YouTube.

TheParadigmExperience. (2025). ChatGPT’s Trippiest Reaction Yet (When I Mentioned Sam Altman). YouTube.

Purinoji. (2025). A bartender who is attracting attention from all over the world! At Centifolia in Azabu-Juban, yo... YouTube.

TheRestIsScience. (2025). Did You Know Elephants Have Names For Each Other? YouTube.

Rob Stuart. (2025). The Olive Oil Fasting Protocol that helped me heal and Doubles or Triples Autophagy. YouTube.

Screen Junkies. (2025). Honest Trailers | Stranger Things S5 (Part 1). YouTube.

TernaLIVEDaily. (2025). The hidden original meaning of most popular phrases. YouTube.

Thomas DeLauer. (2025). They Found the Best Way to Detox Microplastics – And It’s Shockingly Simple. YouTube.

Thomas DeLauer. (2025). This Compound Skyrockets Autophagy AND Cell Repair (WITHOUT fasting). YouTube.

The Unphysical Being. (2025). This Is Why People Don’t Really Like You (Bashar). YouTube.

Zach.Hinojos. (2025). God Spoke To This Boy! YouTube.

LAST WEEK’S SCROLL

When you get a chance, please feel free to scroll through the special thanks list below and follow/subscribe to each other to show our SCROLL community some love for everything they do! 🙏🏻💜💫

Special thanks to S.E. Reid, John Lovie, Shane Hardwick, Nick Winney, džič, Ryan Kunz, Lore Wilbert, NJ Simat 🤍, Fun & Dandy, Scoot, Stephanie Loomis, Tell Me a Mystery, Wayne Johnson, Jon Lort, Michael Persin, Matt Payne, RML, Switter’s World, Maryellen Brady 💗📚, Maximilian Siddell, Evan Miller, Shell, Jon Sparks, David Perlmutter, It's Hell, Actually, Ian Barr, Bridget Riley, КАЯ, Haly, the Moonlight Bard ✒️, L.C. Marino, HaLingoGringo, mike vague, Remus Noronha, Sean Nordquist, Kummer Wolfe, Nimita Kaul, Leroy Jenkins, christopher sexton, TheLastBattleStation, Barbara Graver, Liz Zimmers, Hero Duchesne, Logan Ashe Darrow, Cheese lady, Robert R. Fike, Kit Russell, DIANA ADMIRE, Lisa Korytowski, Jeremy Spool, Jim Davidson, Bart Bounds, Dear Citizen, overflowing ashtray, Linda Slow Growing in Scotland, Hal Gill, Fallon Clark, Jenn Zuko, Keena, Mairi Bontorno, Ray Foy, Travis Christian Lau, Love, Mike Kay, leithian, Joyce, Librarian of Celaeno, William Hunter Duncan, Michael Newberry, Dave pearen, Betty Boldbrew, Tara Deacon, Britnee Wild, Cara Slahtovsky, Alfred, Lord Featherstonehaugh, Stone Bryson, Anne West, 𝓡𝓪𝓺𝓾𝓮𝓵 𝓕 ⟢, Cameron M. Bailey, WouldHeBearIt, Jeremy Mercier, tru3, Joe Bulls, Bee_ing, Amy Sukwan, Snunya B. Inniss, 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕒𝕝 𝕋𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕝𝕖𝕣®™, Kelila, Roger Edwards, Angel, jh, ThothStudio (JCofMars), Jack Everly, Marc André, Tom Calabretta, Andrew | Dad Explains, Zach Frey, The Brothers Krynn, Christopher Cook, Shanti Rae Lobaugh, An K., Antila H. Belist, Fireman1110, Matthew Thompson, Michael Arturo, Greg Nance, Mark R Johnson, MrEscher, Shoshana Ray, Venus, OGRE, Moth, SEMIVISION, The New Unhinged, Dana, Chris Best, Jeremy Pinnix, Matt Swider, Isaac Orr, Dakara, Ashish Kulkarni, Jeffrey Pikul, Chris Tottman, Donatela Bellone, Craig, Enon, Marc Baumann, Ruben Dominguez, Adam M. Adamek, PhD, Adam Metz, Don, {R}OGUE, Meg, Jenifer Jorgenson, Margaret Anna Alice, Swiss Transparent Portfolio, Casey R, Jeremy Camilloni, Yannis | DeFi insights, Sandra, FranieBGroovy, Trine Lovell, Contrarian Investor Media, Amy Mitchell, Richard Jannaccio, Sue Cawthorne, Paraskevi Kivroglou, Substack Team, Casandra Campbell, Ollie Forsyth, Sid Saladi, Jason Wojcik, Federico Francia, Substack, Savant in Space, Jenny Ouyang, Paweł Huryn, Kush Patel, Joshua Conner, Craving Ratio, Nathan Buff, scott m, Ken Macko, Rebecca, Jeff McConnell 🏴‍☠️⚔️🏴, Elliott, Eric Brown, Shawn Truax, Marinarena, Scott, Asperges, CS Norton, Ploxxii, Monty Speaks, Tim Ebl 🇨🇦, Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed, KMPatriot, VJ Brion, Eduardo de Leon, Cheramie III%, Erik Hogan, maryh10000, Rick, Dudge.OH, The Man Behind the Screen, MRT’s Haircut, Panama Dusa, Dave, Silent Siren, Katie Barbaro, Miss Information, Nathalie Martinek PhD, Little Gray, Kristy, Michele Wetuski, Allie Whitts, Marco Brunet, TC Marti, Grace Asharah, Philip “Big Philly” Smith, Steve Holliday, Country Wild Child, Donn Harper Jr., Kalihi Valley Druid, Jessica Garcia, Blake from WTF Over, Greg Pennell, Phillip A. Ross, Jacqueline Rendell, Tom, Shannon, Liz LaSorte, Chris Reid, The Ivy Exile, Cori Bren, Silver Bear, Ryven, Andrew White, matt Arnold, wayne john, Barbara Parker, Marion Lewis, John K III, Angela Morris, Harrison, Secret History Of The World, B art, Dante, Ktbriola, L. E. Mullin, Alice Berlow, Kelly Thompson TNWWY, Clear Skies 421, Christy Hardin, Indie, Sunshine, Paul Wittenberger, Warren Baxter, Wayne Mathias, Chelsea Hill, Shay Baxter, Bruno Rothgiesser, Nathan Carney, Victory Palace, Shelley, Silver Warrior, Will Smith, Michelle, Rose Sybil, Georgina Bruce, Anyeri, Daisy Watson, marilyn anthony, constellation chats, John Inubook, Judy, Brian Henderson, 1.032547698, Mr.Buggs, Red Barchetta, Brad Davenport, Holly Rock, Matt Price, Dawn Bernard, Vicki R, Karen LeBlanc, Barbara, AJR, Called Homeward, F. Jeremiah Chamberlain, Kenneth E. Harrell, Nancy Rusk, Z. Hajime Sertorius, Melinda D., Colin Elliott, R. H. Snow, Jackieone, SpandX, Cosmic Sushi, Kathrine Elaine, Corinne, Katy Marriott, The Bone Writer, Char, Frances Burger, Author John G. Dyer, Nick Neve, Sarah Posthuma, Cdogg, George P Farrell, Matt likes to do things., 2aAlltheWay, Kerry, Kevin Nash, The Poetry Witch 🥀, Redneck Robespierre, Travis Christian Lau, Soulma Star, Lightning Strikes Twice, Cluis, Michael DiBaggio, Gerry Hibbs, Kristy Hopkins, Konstanze, Natalia Beme, Recess Hall of Famer, Renee Green, Elizabeth Chaykowski, 🎧rcus Auditory, The Elder of Vicksburg, Da Hughes, Trudi Nicola, Adrienne, Roo’s Views, an enchantress, GeorgeTirebiter53, Philip Ferrar, Kobalevsky 42, Goddess Renell, Psychic Medium, Donna Frasca, Mark McGrath | OODA Strategist, Dynamic DV, Ngozi Janea, Rebecca Kueny, Blessed Warrior Reina, Belinda Fettke, radicaledward, Lia, Morgan OCailleigh, Lulu Pearl Trevena, Sophie Morgan Burns, joanneviolet, Valkyrie, Tom Cox, Cara West 🐉✨ Guide Of Dragons, Destiny Castaneda, BlackOrchid, glenn, Hooray Ash, Jason Chastain, Rat, Apollo's Lyre, Erin J. Morgart, April Novoa, Anthony Bevilacqua, Matangi, AllAboutEve43, Mike, IPR with Mack Morris, Michael Henry Dunn, Cheryl Turner, Karina Schneidman MBA, MS, Derek T, Shaunak Agarkhedkar, Alex de Carvalho, Stjarna, Ishmael Wallace, The Universe, The Corbett Report, Howard Bloom, Erin Pinson, Brian “Ponch” Rivera, VioletFemme1, Conspiracy Sarah, and Benjamin Sharp for inspiring these responses and contributing to the subsequent posts and conversations. And thank you to everyone else who contributed to these conversations! 🙏🏻💜💫