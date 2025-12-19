The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Cook's avatar
Christopher Cook
28m

"I am become mushroom deer, the destroyer of worlds."

—There, I finished it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
An K.'s avatar
An K.
2h

Thanks Demi!! 🙌🌸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The Starfire Codes
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Starfire Codes, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture