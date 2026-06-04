There’s a tax on an open decision, and almost nobody counts it. While the questions in the back of your head sit unanswered, they don’t sit still. They don’t behave. They run on repeat in the background, ad nauseam. They’re there in the shower, in the meeting you’re supposed to be present for, in the half-second before sleep when your brain “helpfully” cues it up one more time.

You are paying rent on this decision in attention, daily, and you’ve been paying it for weeks.

This is the part that the pro-and-con list misses entirely. The list assumes the only cost is in choosing the wrong option. The larger cost is in not choosing at all, because the not-choosing is the thing quietly draining you, and it drains you whether or not you ever notice the quiet, pervasive energy suck.

The window is open through Friday. A Clarity Reading reads what’s actually moving underneath the question, accessing it across the full suite of tools, and gives it back to you clear enough to close the 92357415 tabs in your head. Not because the future is fixed and I’m reading it off a screen. Because you’ll finally have a clean enough read on this to make a real choice, and committing to a choice is what stops the meter from running endlessly.

What people describe afterward is the quiet. The background process finally shuts off, and they get their attention back.

The Clarity Reading is open at $50 for three questions. These readings are usually $144. The window closes Friday at midnight.

Book My Clarity Reading Now