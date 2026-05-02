There is a reason certain questions keep coming back. The psyche is persistent. It will resurface the same unresolved thing in different costumes, a relationship question becomes a career question becomes a health question until you are willing to look at what is actually underneath it.

The thing underneath is almost never what you think it is. It is older. It has been running longer. It stops looking like a question and starts looking like just the way things are.

A reading looks underneath. Not because I am special but because I am not inside your situation. The person inside cannot see outside the walls.

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