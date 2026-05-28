The question is not going to get easier to carry. Last $50 spots of May.
Regular price $144. These close when they fill.
Last $50 reading spots of May.
The question you have been carrying does not get lighter by waiting. The price does not stay at $50. Regular price is $144. Same reading, same depth, three business days to delivery.
These close when they fill or when May ends. Both are close.
On some of your posts , this one, the like button does not work when I click on it.
Bloody Slopstack(ai).