After enough of these, I can tell you the question underneath the question is almost never “will I have enough.” It is: “Am I doing something wrong, or do I just need to keep going?”

Those are completely different situations. One needs a course correction. The other needs patience and a reason to stay in it. From inside the situation, they look identical.

Your financial advisor has spreadsheets. Your friends have advice shaped by their own money stories. I have your specific field in front of me and nothing invested in a particular outcome.

An Abundance Block Reading reads what is actually operating around your money and abundance situation right now. I tell you which situation you are in, what is open, what is stalled, and specifically why. What changes is that you stop operating on the wrong diagnosis.

Open through Thursday at midnight. Three questions. $50, regular price $144.

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Further Reading

Goddard, N. (1952). The Power of Awareness. DeVorss.

Haanel, C. F. (1912). The Master Key System. Psychology Publishing.

Shinn, F. S. (1925). The Game of Life and How to Play It. The Author.

Wattles, W. D. (1910). The Science of Getting Rich. Elizabeth Towne Company.

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