The question I get more than anything, in emails, in comments, in DMs, is some version of this:

“How do I know when it’s time?”

Time to leave. Time to start. Time to say yes. Time to let go.

I want to answer it honestly: The cards almost never give you a date.

What they do give you is a picture of where the energy is moving, what you’re holding onto, and what’s already shifting beneath the surface.

The “when” usually becomes clear once you can see the “what.”

That’s what readings are for.

If you want regular access to that kind of clarity, not just when something is urgent but as a practice, that’s what The Luminaries membership is built for.

It’s $27/month.

You get first access to every limited reading I open, spots held before I announce to the general list, and exclusive posts in the member space.

Click To Get Your Monthly Readings

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