Every time I open a batch of $50 readings, the same thing happens in the days after they sell out. People write in to say they almost booked but waited too long.

Not because they did not want it. Because they kept meaning to get to it. Because the days are full. Because the question does not announce itself as urgent even when it is running the entire background of every decision they are making.

Limited spots still open from Sunday. When these go they are gone until the next batch. Regular price $144.

If you have been meaning to get to it, do it now.

Book here:

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now