The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
5h

I have believed for a long time we sell our ancestors short just because the technology and knowledge they had of many vital subjects was different, but in some ways actually superior to our fantastic progress in our present showy and complex ways. This is especially true in the areas of real healing, sound and vibration and the mostly hidden and unacknowledged abilities of the human mind and spirit. The difference is one of essence and not form. We have become masters of form, but the essence is sadly often something quite different and inferior to what I believe has been possible at other times and places.

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