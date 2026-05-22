A Uranus cazimi happens when Uranus is conjunct the Sun at the exact degree. In astrology it is considered the moment when Uranus, the planet governing sudden revelation and the dismantling of what has outlived its usefulness, burns clean in the light of the sun and operates at peak intensity.

The practical effect in readings is measurable. Things that were running invisibly in the background of a situation, too close to see clearly from inside, become visible. People come in asking about one thing and leave with a completely different understanding of what their situation actually was. The vantage point shifts.

I opened this batch specifically for today because the timing supports it. If there is something you have been circling without being able to get a clear read on it, this is the window to bring it.

Limited $50 reading spots. Regular price $144.

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