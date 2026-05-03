Here is a structural problem with information access that does not get named directly enough.

The greatest barrier to entry with information online is that you have to already know what you are looking for in order to find it. You cannot search for a concept that has never entered your awareness. The discovery engines on every major platform, the recommendation algorithms, the search ranking systems, are all built to return variations of what you have already seen. The same informational neighborhood, rendered in slightly different packaging.

This means that the gap between what you know and what you do not know you do not know is essentially invisible to you. You have no way to measure it. You cannot perceive its edges. The unknown unknown is, by definition, outside the frame.

The people who end up in spaces like this one did not arrive through the normal discovery channels. The algorithms did not serve them this content. They got here through word of mouth, through a specific search that went somewhere unexpected, through following a thread that the recommendation engines were not designed to surface. They found it anyway because they were looking for something real and kept following the signal until it led somewhere.

That specific quality of search, of following a thread past the point where the managed information environment wants you to stop, is also exactly what a personal reading requires of the person receiving it. The answer to a real question does not always arrive in the expected form. You have to be willing to follow it past the comfortable edge of what you were prepared to hear.

That is the person this work is built for.

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