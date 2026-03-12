I want to ask you something.

Is there a decision you’ve been sitting on that you just cannot seem to make?

Something that keeps coming back no matter how many times you try to push it aside?

If the answer is yes, keep reading.

Most people spend weeks, sometimes months, going back and forth on decisions that feel too big to get wrong.

They gather opinions, weigh their options, and still end up exactly where they started. Stuck. Uncertain. Waiting for a sign that never quite feels clear enough.

Here’s what I know after years of doing this work: The clarity you’re looking for isn’t going to come from thinking harder. It’s going to come from looking deeper.

The Crossroads Reading does exactly that….

Using the full divination suite, tarot, shufflemancy, numerology, runes, and meditation, I’ll take a complete look at the energetic landscape of your situation. Where you are right now, what each path ahead holds, and what your highest timeline is genuinely pointing you toward.

Then I’ll deliver it all directly to your inbox within 3 business days.

When you book, you’ll share the crossroads you’re facing and the questions weighing on you most.

Everything I deliver will be built entirely around your specific situation.

This is not a general reading. This is a targeted, solution-focused session for the decision that has been keeping you up at night.

Only 12 spots are available. $75.

CLAIM YOUR READING HERE

When those spots are gone, this round closes.

You've waited long enough. Let's get you moving….

✨💫⭐️