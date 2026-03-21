You know what you want. You’ve done the readings. You understand the blocks.

And something still isn’t moving.

You feel like there’s a gap between knowing your path and actually walking it, between understanding your purpose and feeling it in your bones, between seeing the version of yourself you’re becoming and actually becoming your higher self.

Resolving that gap is exactly what spiritual coaching is designed for.

I’m a certified life coach. In 60 minutes, we go wherever you need to go. Your purpose, your alignment, what you’re here to do, why things still don’t feel right even when they look fine on paper.

$255 for 60 minutes. Limited spots available this month.

Book My Session While They Last

If you felt a “yes” in your body reading this, that’s confirmation. Your system already knows.

Sending my love,

Demi

✨💫⭐️