The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Joyce's avatar
Joyce
2h

How about disembodied entities that stay in the void for earthly decades? Seeing a bright brilliant light but being unable to enter it on their own? What would be your feeling on that, Demi? I’m just interested to hear your view, I’m certainly not ridiculing what you wrote.

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
3h

Thanks for the warning. I have come to know that this world is a construct with a built in negative default programming and the "god" that created it, so well described in the Old Testament, is not the Divine Creator and our Source. This world, though not without beauty, is a cheap degraded copy of a real world that is far different than this. This is a predator vs. prey world where we are channeled by fear into habitually and unconsciously using our own power to maintain something so far below what we are capable of manifesting.

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