🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

Ready to join our constellation of curious minds exploring what others won't dare discuss?

Please like, share, and subscribe.

Your support fuels our full-time mission to illuminate hidden truths. Thank you for being part of this cosmic journey of discovery. 🌟

☕️ Buy me a coffee

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

You are passing through a portal that, through applied focus and intention, will shift you onto a new timeline that will transform your life….

Start Each Day With Clarity and Purpose

While free subscribers get one Monday reading, you'll receive powerful daily insights at 6AM EST all week long. Plus weekly memes, curated recommendations, and thought-provoking articles to keep you ahead of the curve.

One day of clarity vs. seven days of advantage.

Upgrade here for the complete daily ritual.

Seek the wisdom to overcome your fears with patience, faith, and strength. You are learning to always be yourself, to open up and show the real you. Growing by owning up to your mistakes has a transformative property that makes you better.

You are seeking out caring connections and inevitably a happy family. When you dream the world into being, sweet results await you. To bring your ideas to life, you will first need to heal from having living in survival mode for so long.

Your biochemistry and your expectations are keeping you stuck in a loop in which you continue to get the same results because you continue to expect the same results and you do not alter your expectations to reflect what you want to magnetize to you.

With your biochemistry in survival mode, you are reinforcing thoughts and feelings that come from a place of fear, lack, and scarcity. You need to shift into thriving and away from survival so that your biochemistry will reflect abundance, creativity, stability, and happiness.

Like will beget like but you need to shift it in the implicate to see it emerge in the explicate, not the other way around. Create it within and you will see it start to show up without.

Develop a strategy that allows you to quickly think on your feet to pivot your thoughts and emotions in a proactive direction instead of choosing a perception that keeps you stuck.

Stay committed to working with others to bring this about. Taking inventory of the thoughts and feelings you already have through journaling will help you to take them apart and then you can refocus them by using a gratitude and law of assumption journal to alter your overall perspective, to make this new way of thinking a habit over the next 21 days.

Shifting your perception will give you the confidence and the motivation to go after what and who you want. There is someone you are deeply attracted to who you want to take action toward.

This is someone you feel like you have not shown up for properly and you want to change that. So, you are being guided to make the choice to end this perceptual cycle so that you can show up as your best self in the way you really want to be seen.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Cars - Drive

Meditation

Law of Assumption Sleep Meditation

Numerology

533 - Seek Wisdom: Overcome Fears

1176 - Focus and Attention: Transform Your Life

2769 - Patience, Faith, and Strength

3746 - Growth Makes You Better: Grow By Owning Up To Your Mistakes

5483 - Always Be Yourself: Open Up and Show The Real You

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Bea Miller and 6lack - It’s Not U, It’s Me

BigXthaPlug - Texas

Billie Eilish - Chihiro

Blake Shelton - God’s Country (The Prequel)

Ed Sheeran - Thinking Out Loud

Gerry Rafferty - Baker Street

Glenn Frey - You Belong To the City

Karen O / Danger Mouse - Lux Prima

KC and the Sunshine Band - That’s The Way I Like It

Marty Waterhouse - The Dumbfuck From Bumblefuck Nowhere

Special thanks to

,

, and

Your Personal Roadmap Through Life's Biggest Questions

Stop second-guessing yourself. Get crystal clear guidance on the decisions keeping you up at night, whether it's love, career, or that crossroads you can't navigate alone.

Real answers. Total clarity.

Book your personal reading and finally move forward with confidence.

Book a Personal Reading