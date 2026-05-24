There is a specific theory about why the awakening has spread slowly rather than all at once. The theory is that the slow pace is not a failure. It is likelier to be a feature.

If the full picture arrived for everyone simultaneously, the cognitive dissonance would be catastrophic. People have built their sense of reality, their relationships, their trust in institutions, around a version of the world that would need to be completely reconstructed. If that reconstruction happened to everyone at once, with no one further along to help anyone else through it, the destabilization would be unmanageable.

The slow drip allows for something different. Some people arrive at the picture ahead of others. Those people stabilize. They process their own version of the dark night of the soul. They integrate. And then when the people around them begin to catch up, there is someone already on the other side of it who can say, “I know. I was there too. Here is how I came through it….”

This community functions that way. The people here were early. They have been through the destabilization. They know what it took. That knowledge has real value for the people currently in the middle of it.

What a reading accelerates is your specific version of that integration. Not the broad picture, which you already have. The personal layer. The specific patterns in your own life that are ready to move now.

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