Cancel culture was always going to produce its own antidote. Not through argument or organized resistance, but through the simple mechanics of a pendulum that was held at one extreme long enough.

The specific mechanism that made cancel culture effective was social cost. If speaking honestly could result in losing your livelihood, your relationships, your standing in a community, then most people would not speak honestly. They would perform only what is acceptable and keep the real version of themselves and their thoughts private.

The authentic signal went underground. The performed signal became so dominant it started to look like consensus.

The problem with manufactured consensus is that it is brittle. It requires constant maintenance. The moment the social cost calculation shifts, even slightly, the performance drops and the authentic signal returns. When it returns after years of suppression, it tends to arrive loudly.

The over-correction you are watching right now is the pendulum swinging back from an extreme it was held at artificially. The people who seem to have lost all filters were not born that way. They were compressed, and now they are not.

The interesting thing to watch is where the pendulum comes to rest. The goal has never been the swing. The goal is an equilibrium where authentic expression is not a radical act. Where people can disagree without it ending the relationship. Where honesty is survivable and the social infrastructure holds.

The authentic read on your own situation, the one below the performed version, is what an Abundance Block Reading reaches. The patterns that keep financial energy stuck tend to run at exactly that layer. Too old to feel like patterns anymore. Old enough to feel like just who you are.

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