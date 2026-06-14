The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
2h

Addiction . The more social media isolates the more people are on it trying to "find themselves" in an idol(ego).

Social media is ai data mining , its feeding the ego its junk food of " being right , us vs them, superior , more virtuous, " .

Just as your love and truth posts spread consciousness and knowing we are all one

social media is the opposite and it spreads thoughts of ego( fear, division,total identification with a view/opinion, isolation and ignorance).

social media has been msm's ai driven behavioral conditioning( for the ego-mind).

There is a strong gravitational pull down of the collective unconsciousness (one group of humans regressing, and its certainly prevalent in "social" media) .

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4hEdited

I do 99% of my computing on a desktop and try to avoid all apps. I avoid all ads unless it pertains to a specific interest. I use ad blockers regularly. Very, very little social media. I have never used my cell phone in a public venue. I usually don't have it with me. No way are these clowns going to get me hooked into their nonsense. The most time I spend on the Internet is reading substack articles. I can easily control that. You have to be like a mind-hawk all the time...steadily vigilant and paying attention.

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