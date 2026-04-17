Robert Sapolsky’s research on stress and decision-making explains something I see in readings constantly.

When cortisol is elevated, which it is when you are carrying an unresolved situation, the part of your brain responsible for clear-eyed assessment goes partially offline.

This is why managing stress is crucial for maintaining cognitive function.

The stress the situation produces degrades the exact cognitive function you need to navigate it.

Which is why the answer arrives with such clarity after the thing resolves. Your prefrontal cortex is back online.

A reading operates outside of that field. I am not carrying your cortisol load. I sit with the energies around your situation and give you a read from a vantage point your own nervous system cannot currently occupy.

That is what people mean when they say a reading gave them permission to trust what they already knew.

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