It is late. You have typed the message, read it back, deleted it, typed a softer version, deleted that one too. The cursor is blinking. You know exactly what you want to say. What stops you is what saying it will set in motion, which is a different problem wearing the same clothes.

Underneath the drafting is a real question about where this stands, and the worst place to answer it is the one you are in right now, late and wanting a particular outcome so badly that it colors every read you take of the situation. Your desire bends the signal. And, at this hour, it bends it hard.

A reading gives you insight from outside that whole situation. It looks at what is really moving between you and this person and reflects it back with no stake in the result. You put the phone down knowing whether the message is the move, or the wanting-it-to-be-the-move dressed up as one. Three relationship questions, read on your own time, with no agenda in the answer but yours.

The Love Reading is open at $75 for three relationship questions. These readings are usually $144 at the regular price. This deal closes Tuesday at midnight.

Claim My $75 Love Reading Now