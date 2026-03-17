Most people read restlessness as a problem.

Something is wrong. Something is missing. I should be further along. I should feel settled by now.

But restlessness in the cards almost never means something is wrong.

It means you’ve outgrown a container and haven’t yet stepped into the next one.

The discomfort is the gap between who you were and who you’re becoming.

Knowing that doesn’t make it more comfortable. But it does change what you can do next.

If you’ve been feeling that restless, unsettled, “I know something is supposed to shift but I don’t know what” energy, that’s a very specific kind of reading I can do for you.

I have $50 spots open this week.

Grab one here...

Get My $50 Clarity Reading Now

If you felt a “yes” in your body reading this, that’s confirmation. Your system already knows.

Sending my love,

Demi

P.S. The preparation phase ends when you’re ready to see what you’re being prepared for. This reading shows you.

✨💫⭐️