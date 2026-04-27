Channeled Messages

You are learning to cope as you deal with some unexpected change. There are delays and constraints that are impacting your plans at this time, but when you lean into making the necessary changes to your plans with positivity, you see good fortune come in as a result….

If things are getting difficult right now, it’s ok to ask for help. You are being guided to do so. Expressing your love freely and openly leads to a transformation that calms and stills the heart and the nervous system.

You are seeing that something you once saw differently now has a great amount of potential which you are looking to actualize. You are unrestraining yourself, setting yourself free as you embark upon a new beginning.

When you rise up, uplift, and empower yourself, you will elevate yourself and you will find that there is a place that feels like home to you. You are celebrating a partnership with a soulmate as you come into union with your soul tribe. You are planting the seeds it will take to be fruitful when working together and you are eager to take action on a newfound sense of clarity.

As you heal and lean into your fate - you are meant to become very well known at what you do - you will see that there is a launch point happening here from which there is no turning back. The only move is full steam ahead. This clarity is going to bring you ultimate happiness as you see your ships are rapidly coming in.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Breeders - Cannonball

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Learning To Fly

ZZ Top - Give Me All Your Lovin’

Meditation

Positive Change Is Coming Your Way

Numerology

273 - A Sign Of Good Fortune: Embrace Positivity In Your Life

2292 - Seek Help: Ask For Help When Things Get Tough

3381 - The Expression Of Love: Expressing Endless Love

9244 - Learning To Cope: Dealing with Unexpected Change

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Aurora - The Blade

Damien Rice - Cannonball

Elton John - Your Song

Enya - Only Time

George Michael - Careless Whisper

Incubus - Drive

Mazzy Star - Give You My Lovin

NF - I Just Wanna Know

Ramones - Do You Wanna Dance?

Stone Temple Pilots - Plush

Your Personal Roadmap Through Life’s Biggest Questions

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