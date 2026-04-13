Channeled Messages

The current energies support leaning into growth which will bring constant changes that lead you toward happiness and peace. It is crucial right now that you learn how to negotiate….

You have a lot of big, visionary ideas that you will need to learn how to communicate strongly and effectively. There is a burden that you will need to release in order to progress.

You will survive this. New solutions are coming in with new beginnings on the horizon. Balance and justice are coming in for you after anger and conflict soften into love.

The energies here are alchemizing into something better as you express yourself and birth new creations into being. Be optimistic about taking creative action.

As finding balance alchemizes this situation into tempered stability, the wheel turns in your favor, and with it, you will find that you are able to take action on your newfound clarity.

This will help you to know what to do to put an action plan into effect that will lead to abundance. Approach this energy with curiosity from a place of play.

Know that you don’t know everything there is to know about it and position yourself to learn as much as you can. This leads to illumination. Resist the temptation to focus on blessings that did not come in for you the way you wanted.

Refocus. You’re missing a blessing that is here for you that will be even more than what you wished for. Keep slowly and steadily planting the seeds that lead to your manifestation. Take baby steps and allow space for the universe to surprise you with serendipity.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

The Association - Never My Love

Meditation

The Serendipity Effect

Numerology

5 - Change

14 - Symbol of Constant Changes

104 - Symbol Of Happiness And Peace

5713 - Learn to Negotiate

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Blood, Sweat, and Tears - Spinning Wheel

CamelPhat - Hope

The Cranberries - Dreams

Earth, Wind, and Fire - Let’s Groove

George Benson - Love Ballad

Great White - Desert Moon

Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away

Lenny Kravitz - TK421

TLC - Diggin’ On You

Wuki - Sunshine (My Girl)

Special thanks to Jacqueline Rendell and Goddess Renell.

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