🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

Ready to join our constellation of curious minds exploring what others won't dare discuss?

Please like, share, and subscribe.

Your support fuels our full-time mission to illuminate hidden truths. Thank you for being part of this cosmic journey of discovery. 🌟

☕️ Buy me a coffee

Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

You are moving toward a new career path and you will need to make improvements along the way….

Start Each Day With Clarity and Purpose

While free subscribers get one Monday reading, you'll receive powerful daily insights at 6AM EST all week long. Plus weekly memes, curated recommendations, and thought-provoking articles to keep you ahead of the curve.

One day of clarity vs. seven days of advantage.

Upgrade here for the complete daily ritual.

You are being guided to make right choices and do the right thing. You are trying to adapt as an opening has been created for you to access an energy for which you feel passionately.

You have spent a great deal of time healing before moving into a powerful comeback energy. No dream is too big for you to pursue. You are enthusiastic about the knowledge you have gained while you were healing and resting and you would love to express this knowledge to others in the hopes of inspiring them.

Self-confidence will bring success and a positive response. There are still some aspects that need healing before you move forward. Restoring balance will mean making repairs and correcting past mistakes by taking responsible action.

Deep listening, to others and to your own intuition and inner knowing, will shift you away from hurt and fatigue and into a surge of emotional healing. After a time of withdrawal and introspection, you and those around you will finally feel heard, seen, and understood.

You are being guided to see what is for what it is, to understand the truth. Do not pretend, deny, or make any excuses for it - diffuse negativity and restore harmony without flinching.

Dissolve any residual divisions and try to lighten up. Let whatever is negative disperse. Acknowledge it, accept it, and release it. What you have been frightened to face can now be transformed and you will find support in doing so.

Quiet your mind and remember how strong you really are. Bringing this strength to the forefront will lead to an ushering in of great abundance. You are looking into the future to bring about a passionate new beginning.

You may first need to be guarded against the treacherous behaviors of others or you may need to own your own behaviors and forgive yourself for the way you have behaved.

As you face upcoming challenges, you will need to think and behave strategically. Cultivating patience, self-trust, balance, and harmony will serve you well as you move forward into confidently pursuing your passions.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

They Might Be Giants - If I Wasn’t Shy

Meditation

Self-Confidence

Numerology

175 - Try to Adapt

355 - Right Choices: Doing the Right Thing

1118 - A Powerful Comeback: Time To Heal

1189 - New Career Path: Make Improvements

7955 - No Dream Is Too Big Not to Pursue

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

America - Ventura Highway

Chris Isaak - Wicked Game

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

Fever Ray - If I Had A Heart

Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne - War Pigs

Mad Season - River of Deceit

Pixies - All I Think About Now

The Smiths - How Soon Is Now?

Tears For Fears - Head Over Heels

Tool - Forty Six and Two

Your Personal Roadmap Through Life's Biggest Questions

Stop second-guessing yourself. Get crystal clear guidance on the decisions keeping you up at night, whether it's love, career, or that crossroads you can't navigate alone.

Real answers. Total clarity.

Book your personal reading and finally move forward with confidence.

Book a Personal Reading