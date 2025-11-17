🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance , forbidden knowledge articles , and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

Be courageous and focus on manifesting a greater future….

The outcome of the timeline you are on is not written in stone. This means you can still change the direction your path is taking. You are doing great. Continue to amplify the spiritual presence in your life and never stop trying.

When you get frustrated, remember to follow your bliss, not your anger. Learn to let go and surrender to the journey you’re on. Release control and use your creativity to take your time going slowly and finding you way, especially when you feel like you’ve been fogged in and are unable to see clearly the pathway forward.

Honor your energy by taking care of yourself and just keep moving forward, day by day. Your intuition is going to show you a pathway that will open up toward a new beginning in the material that you will be able to create for yourself once you have fully released something that has been burdening you.

When you let go of this anxiety you have been carrying around with you, the pathway into the future will be shown to you and you will start to see what it is that you have to look forward to.

You have spent too much time focused on what you have lost or what has not gone right. instead, refocus on the blessings that are coming in for you. You will see them emerge when you are following your passions again from a place of curiosity. Do what inspires you. This will bring you toward your bliss.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Band of Horses - The Funeral

M83 - Wait

Meditation

Free Yourself From Anger and Negative Emotions

Numerology

133 - Spiritual Presence in Your Life

1736 - A Greater Future: Be Courageous

2194 - You Are Doing Great: Never Stop Trying

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

The American Dollar - Time

A Winged Victory For The Sullen - Steep Hills of Vicodin Tears

Black Hill - Tyrant of the Wasteland

Black Hill - The Woodpecker’s Woods

Black Hill and Silent Island - Hidden Valley

FC Kahuna - Hayling

Hammock - Maybe They Will Sing For Us Tomorrow

Monte La Rue - Leaves Falling

This Will Destroy You - Fair Breath

Yppah - Never Mess With Sunday

