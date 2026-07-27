Channeled Messages

New challenges and opportunities are coming in along with a call for change. You are being guided to know and remember that you are a winner….

While you embrace new beginnings and motivate yourself toward higher goals in life, there is a need to protect yourself against unwanted influences and energies that might be trying to come in as a result of this change.

If you are in a period in which you are experiencing pain, do not deny the pain you feel or try to hide from what is happening. Observe it, feel it, process it, and let it go.

The sooner you do this, the better you will feel. You have parts of you that you have kept secret within the sanctuary of your own heart, but a sudden change in your passions is serving as a wake-up call for you, causing a flood of new emotions.

Focus on crystalizing your boundaries as you clear the way to move into a state of communion with spirit and with your soul’s blueprint. A new, passionate beginning comes in as you take inventory of your life according to alignment with your soul’s blueprint, deciding which energies get to remain, which need to be released, and which require resurrection from your past in order to grow.

You have take some time alone to really think about what it is that you want to bring about in your life according to what lights you up and what feels most in alignment for you.

There are energies from the past that require release here before you can move into a future state that allows this new beginning to come into being. This is a time of clearing away the debris of what is no longer serving you so that you can usher in new energies.

Once you make a decision to see these things for what they really are and cut away what is no longer serving you, you will move into the celebration of a stable and solid commitment that you have seemingly resurrected from the dead.

You thought this was something all but lost. Release any toxic energies surrounding you so that you can move into a high level stable commitment that appropriately reflects your spiritual traditions, your beliefs, and your soul’s blueprint.

Nurturing what is no longer in alignment will only cause you to hit a dead end. Accept and release your pain and move into a new beginning on solid ground.

Manifest The Life You Want To Live

I’m teaching a workshop over Zoom August 7-9 that combines Law of Assumption techniques with declassified Hemi-Sync audio technology to help you lock in your manifestations.



Spaces are limited so that all of you will have time with me to troubleshoot your process.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

Heart - These Dreams

Meditation

Release Suppressed Emotions

Numerology

1245 - A Call For Change: You Are A Winner

2926 - Embrace New Beginnings: Motivate Yourself To Go For Higher Goals In Life

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Depeche Mode - Policy of Truth

Eddie Vedder - Society

Everclear - Santa Monica

Green Day - Brain Stew

Journey - Open Arms

Ol’ Dirty Bastard - Shimmy Shimmy Ya

Old 97’s - Salome

The Prodigy - Breathe

Run The Jewels - Out Of Sight

Tangerine Dream - Risky Business

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

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