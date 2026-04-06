When Our Needs Are Met Consistently By Someone, We Form An Emotional Attachment To Them And Spontaneously Desire To Reciprocate
Channeled Messages 4-6-2026
Channeled Messages
There is an opening coming in for you. You can walk right through it into your passions and nothing is going to harm you. You are being protected. You will be attracting abundant blessings right to you….
Success and happiness come when you serve as a beacon of hope and light to others. You might be in for a surprise when you reconnect with your emotions.
A revelation follows which brings clarity and wisdom and alleviates your fears so that you can go after your desires. Do not hesitate any longer. Be confident.
It is safe to love and let yourself be loved. There is something that has been hidden from you that will be revealed to you this cycle that will help you bring your material existence into balance.
There has been an energy in your life that made you feel like you have been fighting a war. You will find clarity about this and will choose to use your wisdom to rapidly release yourself of this burden.
Meditation and dreaming will show you that you have been keeping yourself trapped inside of repetitive thought patterns that are not serving you. When you release this energy that has left you feeling bruised, you will find that you have the tools at your disposal to manifest any life you want.
Your Personal Reading
The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.
A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.
I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.
Your reading is waiting.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Whitesnake - Is This Love
Meditation
Detachment From Overthinking
Numerology
649 - You Are Protected: Nothing Shall Harm You
9681 - Attracting Abundant Blessings
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
The Animals - House Of The Rising Sun
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
Kris Kristofferson - Sunday Morning Coming Down
PJ Harvey - This Is Love
Sade - Your Love Is King
Saxon - Ride Like The Wind
Schiller Leben - I Feel You
Shinedown - I Feel The Earth Move
Sting and Cheb Mami - Desert Rose
Van Halen - Eruption / You Really Got Me
Special thanks to risteeka.
You already know something needs to change. You just can’t see the full picture yet.
A personal Starfire Codes tarot reading gives you the clarity to stop circling and start moving… on love, career, or whatever’s been weighing on you.
Honest guidance. No fluff. Just the insight you’ve been looking for.
👇 Book your reading today and finally see the path forward. 🌟
Passing on a song for the Shufflemamcy that tracks with this message today.
May this be your victory song
A song for you when I am gone
Reminding you of what you're meant to be
A gift to bring you clarity
To show you that your destiny
Is not defined by what you've failed to see
No
May this lift you up
When you feel you'll fall again
You cannot win, no
Hope these words are enough
For you to be strong, my friend
https://youtu.be/WTTkNlvrYeQ?si=XHCYELuQp9L9FS4h