Channeled Messages

There is an opening coming in for you. You can walk right through it into your passions and nothing is going to harm you. You are being protected. You will be attracting abundant blessings right to you….

Success and happiness come when you serve as a beacon of hope and light to others. You might be in for a surprise when you reconnect with your emotions.

A revelation follows which brings clarity and wisdom and alleviates your fears so that you can go after your desires. Do not hesitate any longer. Be confident.

It is safe to love and let yourself be loved. There is something that has been hidden from you that will be revealed to you this cycle that will help you bring your material existence into balance.

There has been an energy in your life that made you feel like you have been fighting a war. You will find clarity about this and will choose to use your wisdom to rapidly release yourself of this burden.

Meditation and dreaming will show you that you have been keeping yourself trapped inside of repetitive thought patterns that are not serving you. When you release this energy that has left you feeling bruised, you will find that you have the tools at your disposal to manifest any life you want.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

Whitesnake - Is This Love

Meditation

Detachment From Overthinking

Numerology

649 - You Are Protected: Nothing Shall Harm You

9681 - Attracting Abundant Blessings

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

The Animals - House Of The Rising Sun

Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Kris Kristofferson - Sunday Morning Coming Down

PJ Harvey - This Is Love

Sade - Your Love Is King

Saxon - Ride Like The Wind

Schiller Leben - I Feel You

Shinedown - I Feel The Earth Move

Sting and Cheb Mami - Desert Rose

Van Halen - Eruption / You Really Got Me

Special thanks to risteeka.

You already know something needs to change. You just can’t see the full picture yet.

A personal Starfire Codes tarot reading gives you the clarity to stop circling and start moving… on love, career, or whatever’s been weighing on you.

Honest guidance. No fluff. Just the insight you’ve been looking for.

👇 Book your reading today and finally see the path forward. 🌟

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