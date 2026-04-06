The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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The Mighty Humanzee's avatar
The Mighty Humanzee
8h

Passing on a song for the Shufflemamcy that tracks with this message today.

May this be your victory song

A song for you when I am gone

Reminding you of what you're meant to be

A gift to bring you clarity

To show you that your destiny

Is not defined by what you've failed to see

No

May this lift you up

When you feel you'll fall again

You cannot win, no

Hope these words are enough

For you to be strong, my friend

https://youtu.be/WTTkNlvrYeQ?si=XHCYELuQp9L9FS4h

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