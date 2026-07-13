Channeled Messages

Growth will require for you to be bold and honest. Discovering your gifts is going to help you to build your legacy, and smart work will pay off….

You are being guided to clear out any energies that are no longer serving you so that you can bring in some new, supportive connections once you have created the space in your life to attract them to you.

Focusing your time and energy on the family, friends, and guides who support you will bring you a newfound sense of security, while clearing away old commitments that are no longer in your same vibration will help you to bring in the ones that are in alignment.

Use the magic of your manifestational powers to draw these connections to you while you live in a state of great gratitude for all that you have and for all that is about to come in for you.

Beautiful loving and trusting connections with people who reciprocate your energy and support you are on the horizon as you release the energy of old connections that brought you heartache and move through a portal into a new beginning where your current energy is your dominant frequency.

Balance and reciprocity come in for you in the material as you move into an energy that allows you to draw abundance right to you. You are being guided to strategize moving toward what you find passionate and inspiring and away from frivolous or deceptive energies that cause you confusion and pain.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Lionel Richie - Dancing On The Ceiling

Neil Diamond - Heartlight

Meditation

Clear Away Stagnant Energy

Numerology

335 - Be Honest

336 - Smart Work Pays

337 - Be Bolder

8634 - Discovering Your Gift: Building a Great Nation

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Chicago - Colour My World

Def Leppard - Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

Def Leppard - Rock of Ages

George Thorogood and the Destroyers - Madison Blues

Jhené Aiko - Blue Dream

Kid Rock - Only God Knows Why

Michael Jackson - Dancing Machine

Paul McCartney and Wings - Band On The Run

Volbeat - Don’t Tread On Me

ZZ Top - Waitin’ For The Bus

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now