What Is Meant For You Won't Pass You By
Channeled Messages 7-13-2026
Channeled Messages
Growth will require for you to be bold and honest. Discovering your gifts is going to help you to build your legacy, and smart work will pay off….
You are being guided to clear out any energies that are no longer serving you so that you can bring in some new, supportive connections once you have created the space in your life to attract them to you.
Focusing your time and energy on the family, friends, and guides who support you will bring you a newfound sense of security, while clearing away old commitments that are no longer in your same vibration will help you to bring in the ones that are in alignment.
Use the magic of your manifestational powers to draw these connections to you while you live in a state of great gratitude for all that you have and for all that is about to come in for you.
Beautiful loving and trusting connections with people who reciprocate your energy and support you are on the horizon as you release the energy of old connections that brought you heartache and move through a portal into a new beginning where your current energy is your dominant frequency.
Balance and reciprocity come in for you in the material as you move into an energy that allows you to draw abundance right to you. You are being guided to strategize moving toward what you find passionate and inspiring and away from frivolous or deceptive energies that cause you confusion and pain.
Your Personal Reading
The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.
A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.
I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.
Your reading is waiting.
Clairaudience (Earworm)
Lionel Richie - Dancing On The Ceiling
Neil Diamond - Heartlight
Meditation
Clear Away Stagnant Energy
Numerology
335 - Be Honest
336 - Smart Work Pays
337 - Be Bolder
8634 - Discovering Your Gift: Building a Great Nation
Oracle and Tarot Cards
Runes
Shufflemancy
Chicago - Colour My World
Def Leppard - Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
Def Leppard - Rock of Ages
George Thorogood and the Destroyers - Madison Blues
Jhené Aiko - Blue Dream
Kid Rock - Only God Knows Why
Michael Jackson - Dancing Machine
Paul McCartney and Wings - Band On The Run
Volbeat - Don’t Tread On Me
ZZ Top - Waitin’ For The Bus
The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.
I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.
Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.
“What is meant for you won’t pass you by” can be comforting, but I think the deeper truth here is that we also have to make room for what belongs to us. Releasing what drains us is not only an ending; sometimes it is the first real act of welcome.