The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
2h

“What is meant for you won’t pass you by” can be comforting, but I think the deeper truth here is that we also have to make room for what belongs to us. Releasing what drains us is not only an ending; sometimes it is the first real act of welcome.

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