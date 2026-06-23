Channeled Messages

Taking full control of your life ensures a breakthrough that creates a great future. When you reflect on your life and you are honest with yourself, divine rewards come in in response to the changes you make….

You are being guided to know that grace is upon you. Do not dwell on errors. Instead, refocus fully on solutions and repair what’s broken. There is support coming in all around you who will be drawn to you when you just focus on being yourself fully.

The frequency you send out when you are fully yourself attracts the matching frequencies to you. Do this by listening to your true feelings, especially if others are trying to talk you into doing something you know is wrong.

Follow your own heart and align with those who are in alignment with your own vision of what is correct. Begin now and take your first step toward this realignment, practicing keeping your heart open to experiencing joy.

The team that comes in as a result of your sending out this energetic beacon will help you to face and overcome any obstacles that come your way. Once you start working together with your soul tribe, this is going to move full steam ahead, and there’s no going back.

Your intuition is going to alert you when this happens - there is someone here from your past or who you knew in a past life who is very connected to you who has your best interests at heart.

This person is coming in to help you to release a burden at the end of an important cycle. They will be magnetized to your energy and this bond will lead to a deep and lasting commitment.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

Book My Personal Reading Now

Meditation

This Sound Will Unlock Your Energy

Numerology

861 - A Great Future: Take Full Control

7295 - Reflect On Your Life: Be Honest with Yourself

8610 - Divine Rewards: Grace Is Upon You

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

The Association - Never My Love

The Beatles - Girl

Bob Dylan - Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

The Breeders - Safari

Death Cab For Cutie - Near/Far

Dire Straits - Sultans of Swing

Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

The Prodigy - Firestarter

Soul Coughing - Sugar Free Jazz

The Moody Blues - Nights In White Satin

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now