TABLE OF CONTENTS

MORE CHANNELED MESSAGES

Channeled Messages

There is an opening for you to bring your ideas into reality….

You have the power to do this. Filter your thoughts to keep your manifestations pure and you will be welcoming in a season of blessings. Focus on continuing to good.

Keep it up. You are on the right path. As you continue to build your life by placing one manifestation in front of the next, cycles will come and go, exposing to you the information that has been hidden from you until now, information that you can use to get into better alignment and keep going.

You will see who your soul tribe is. This will be coming in for you crystal clear. They will share your gifts, your needs, your values, your goals, and your trajectory. This is how you will know who they are.

These are the people with whom you feel fully comfortable being yourself without feeling like you will be judged for simply being who you are. You have a deep knowing around them that this is where home is, and they stoke the fire within you that will allow you to fully follow your passions.

You have been working hard for a long time without seeing a lot of rewards coming your way for all of the effort you have put in. The outcome was hidden from you so that you would continue to work diligently in good faith.

Your work is going to create a situation in which what you thought you always knew crumbles around you because these premises were unsound and needed to be destroyed so that you could start a new cycle rebuilding from solid ground.

When this happens, the wheel of karma turns in your favor to reward you for releasing yourself from old beliefs and mindsets that were keeping you stuck as you plodded away. As you take action toward your passions, you will find personal wealth and sovereignty.

Your guides want you to focus on detaching yourself from a negative mindset surrounding feelings of lack, scarcity, abandonment, and rejection. When one door closes, another opens. See the open door and claim your blessings.

Clairaudience (Earworm)

Lil’ Kim - The Jump Off

Meditation

Starlight Sanctuary

Numerology

1847 - You Have The Power: Turning Ideas Into Reality

1981 - Filter Your Thoughts: A Season Of Blessings

8103 - Do Good

9795 - Keep It Up: You Are On The Right Path

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Aurora - Cure For Me

Bob Seger - Come To Poppa

Christopher Cross - Sailing

Empire of the Sun - We Are The People

Maria Muldaur - Midnight at the Oasis

Nirvana - Territorial Pissings

Paul McCartney - Uncle Albert

Stevie Nicks - Crystal

Stick Figure - Burn The Night

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

