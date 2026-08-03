The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell

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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
3h

Today's message reminds me of the positive aspect of the divine child archtype from "King, Warrior, Magician, Lover."

I'm paraphrasing from memory, "I welcome all good things that flow effortlessly to me for my benefit."

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