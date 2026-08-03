Channeled Messages

Good fortune is coming in for you but do not get carried away by your success. Life is precious - remember to take breaks and focus on the things that matter….

Track your initiatives and you will see an overall boost to your life over time, but do not do this at the expense of other facets of your life. Remain in balance, be patient, and allow the good fortune to continue to flow toward you.

You are being guided to work on embracing your childhood innocence and curiosity, to activate this energy within yourself as you get to a place of understanding about what you are embracing anew and what you are leaving behind.

Certain energies need to be released while others need to be newly embraced and recommitted to. Feel this out and you will see as you focus on the building blocks of creation that you can turn into blessings by working with those closest to you on purifying what you want to build, on what you want home to feel like moving forward.

You are creating this together. It’s time to be intentional about that and to reconfigure your energies to support growth and building. In creating what it is that you would most want to experience, know that you already have all of the tools available to you to do so, but you are being asked to make a decision about what you want to keep and what you would want to cut out of your life as far as energies you want to experience or cease to experience.

You have been holding on too tightly to some energy that needs to be released in order to welcome in a new energy that is waiting for the space to enter.

The new energy is more in alignment and for many of you the new energy is going to be a new way of communicating with others that is a lot more balanced, helpful, respectful, and reasonable.

Your own way of being is shifting into a growth pattern that is helping you to see the ways in which you can alter how you communicate which will help you to better support your loved ones and co-workers.

The clarity that you gain will help you become more confident and a lot happier. There are blessings here that you are being granted from the divine that you are not seeing because you have been hyperfixated on everything that you perceive has gone wrong.

You are being invited to release the energy that is causing you to focus on what you perceive as non-ideal and to instead focus on creating a new beginning by taking a leap of faith into focusing on the blessings that the divine has granted you in your life.

This perceptual shift is going to help you to manifest the building blocks of a better life, one that feels like you are able to build a true sense of what home means and feels like to you. This will not feel tenuous. This will feel solid, stable, and comforting.

Your Personal Reading

The message above is for the collective. If you felt something reading it, that’s your sign.

A personal reading goes directly into your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Not the collective. You.

I have a limited number of spots open. Once they fill, they fill.

Your reading is waiting.

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Clairaudience (Earworm)

Phil Collins - Something Happened On The Way To Heaven

Meditation

Improve Your Communication Skills Through Meditation

Numerology

1440 - Life Is Precious: Focus On The Things That Matter

2214 - Take A Break

6915 - Track Your Initiatives: Boosting a Life

Oracle and Tarot Cards

Runes

Shufflemancy

Alice In Chains - No Excuses

Beastie Boys - So What’Cha Want

Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill

Nick Drake - Northern Sky

Nine Inch Nails - Infiltrator

Old 97’s - Valentine

The Prodigy - Funky Shit

Sam Tinnesz and Club Danger - Creep

Sneaker Pimps - Becoming X

Violent Femmes - Add It Up

The message above is for the collective. Your personal reading is just for you.

I look at your specific energy, your situation, and what’s actually moving in your life right now. Love, career, decisions, blocks… whatever is sitting heaviest. I tell you what I see honestly and without fluff.

Spots are limited. Book yours before they fill.

Book My Personal Reading Now